Inquiry into man's death after hotel bath scalding
A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) will be held into the death of a pensioner from scalding injuries in a bath at a Perthshire hotel in 2019.
Wallace Hunter, 75, died from his injuries after experiencing difficulties in the bathroom while a guest at Pitlochry Hydro Hotel.
He was unable to get out of the bath and rescue efforts were hampered by a bolted bathroom door.
A preliminary hearing is set for 1 September at Alloa Sheriff Court.
The inquiry will focus on what caused scalding water to discharge into Mr Hunter's bath.
It will also examine the hotel's health and safety arrangements and its response to the emergency.
Procurator fiscal Andy Shanks said: "The death of Wallace Hunter occurred in circumstances giving rise to significant public concern and as such a discretionary fatal accident inquiry will be held.
"Wallace Hunter's family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress."
The purpose of an FAI is to determine the cause of death and the circumstances in which the death occurred.
It also establishes what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.