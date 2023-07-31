Dundee student expelled for sharing corpse video
A Dundee University student was expelled for posting footage of a corpse being dissected on social media.
The watchdog responsible for policing the use of dead bodies launched an investigation after the incident was reported.
The university did not comment on whether the police or the family of the person in the video were informed.
Medical, dental and science students at the University of Dundee can use donated bodies to practise surgery.
Cadavers are also used to train healthcare professionals and in scientific studies designed to improve the understanding of health and disease.
However, images cannot be taken or broadcast unless donors explicitly consent to filming or photography.
Guidance from the Human Tissue Authority says that "all parts of the body should be treated with respect and consideration".
It says universities must ensure there are safeguards to "prevent the inappropriate use of images" and that the "dignity of deceased people is upheld".
His Majesty's Inspector of Anatomy for Scotland (HMIAS) probed the "serious incident" last year, but only made a vague reference to it in his annual report.
Looking back on the year, he said: "There was only one serious incident requiring my intervention.
"An investigation into the incident was carried out by me and the university in question and appropriate action taken."
A Scottish government spokesman said public confidence in the body donor programme was "essential" for research, as well as the education and training of healthcare professionals.
He said: "All of Scotland's anatomy schools have strict rules that those who have selflessly donated their bodies are treated with dignity and the utmost respect.
"The University of Dundee took appropriate action as soon as staff were made aware of the incident."
'Disciplinary action'
Since 2014, the university's body donation programme has accepted hundreds of cadavers from those who have chosen to donate their body to medical science after they die.
A University of Dundee spokesman said: "The University is regulated under licence by HMIAS and relevant legislation in respect of anatomical examinations and study.
"We take all matters of compliance with the relevant legislation and our public duty as custodian of such donations with the utmost seriousness.
"We are humbled and grateful when a person chooses to donate their body to support medical training and research.
"The conduct of the student in this instance was not in keeping with the values that we teach or expect from our students.
"We work closely with HMIAS and will take decisive disciplinary action against any student that does not meet our expectations, including termination of studies."