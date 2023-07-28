Woman's body found on A90 in Dundee 'unexplained'
- Published
A woman's body has been found on a road in Dundee which police are treating as "unexplained" pending inquiries.
Emergency services were called to the A90 Kingsway West near McAlpine Road at around 22:35 on Thursday.
Officers have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the 28-year-old's death - her family has been made aware.
The road remains closed between Coupar Angus Interchange and Strathmartine Roundabout.
Traffic Scotland said diversions were in place.
Police Scotland has urged anyone who has information or dashcam footage to get in contact.
