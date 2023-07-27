Coma patient back in Dundee after £33,000 fundraised flight
A teenager put in a coma after developing pneumonia while on holiday in Spain has arrived in the UK after a £33,000 flight to bring her home.
Bryony Duthie's family fundraised more than £84,000 to cover her medical bills and charter a flight home.
Bryony's mother said she had a "stable first night" at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital.
The 18-year-old, who suffers from a rare chronic kidney condition, fell ill on 16 July on the Costa Del Sol.
Stephanie Duthie said doctors in Dundee were having to "start from scratch" to understand what was wrong with her.
She accompanied her daughter, along with medical staff, on a chartered IAS Medical air ambulance flight to Edinburgh on Wednesday evening.
'Really draining'
Ms Duthie, 37, said: "Yesterday was hard going mentally for me - it was really draining.
"Every beep of the machine, my heart was through the roof. I'm absolutely in bits - my nerves are shot to pieces."
Bryony was admitted to hospital in Spain where a CT scan revealed she had pneumonia and she was placed in a coma.
She spent the next 10 days in the private hospital, where doctors tried several times unsuccessfully to bring her out of the coma.
Ms Duthie said: "This is now where the real problem starts, we just don't know what neurologically she's going to be like.
"It's not like she's had pneumonia and now it's going to be fine - this is going to be a long road."
'Starting from scratch'
Doctors are carrying out further tests, which will take several days, if not weeks.
Ms Duthie said: "They don't really know what's going on and have told us to be patient and let them work.
"The doctors are basically starting from scratch with tests.
"She's back with the people who have dealt with her in the past."
Bryony's family set up a GoFundMe page to help cover her medical bills and the cost of her flight home, which has raised more than £84,000.
Ms Duthie said: "I can never thank everybody enough.
"We would ever have been able to get home without the generosity of people who donated."