Biker killed in crash on A85 between Dalmally and Tyndrum named
A 67-year-old biker who died following a crash on the A85 has been named as Donald Outerson from Tullibody in Clackmannanshire.
Mr Outerson, who was known as Donnie, was involved in a collision on the road between Dalmally and Tyndrum.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident, which happened at about 16:10 on 21 July.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said no other vehicles were involved in the collision.
In a statement, his family said: "We would like to thank everyone for their condolences, love and support."