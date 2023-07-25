Fire crews tackle Falkirk recycling centre blaze
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a recycling centre in Falkirk.
Emergency services were alerted to the fire on Avondale Road in Polmont at about 19:40 on Tuesday.
Fire crews wearing specialist breathing apparatus were seen entering Levenseat Waste and Recycling Centre. It is not known if anyone has been injured.
Eight fire engines are at the scene, as well as two ambulances and a Scottish Fire and Rescue Service incident command unit.
Smoke from the recycling centre blaze can be seen from across the nearby M9 motorway.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 19:40 to reports of a fire within a business premises in Falkirk.
"Operations control mobilised two appliances. A total of eight appliances now in attendance."