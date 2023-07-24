Body found in search for missing Dundee teenager Liam Buchan
A body has been found in the search for a 15-year-old who got into difficulty in a river in Angus.
Liam Buchan, from Dundee, was with family and friends at the River North Esk near the village of Edzell on 15 July when the alarm was raised.
A body was recovered from the river near Edzell at about 01:30 on Monday, Police Scotland confirmed.
The force said formal identification was yet to take place but his family had been informed.
The statement added that there were no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.