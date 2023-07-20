Family tribute to Montrose gran killed by speeding driver
- Published
A family has paid tribute to an "adored" grandmother who was killed by a driver whose car mounted the pavement and struck her.
Dolores Humphries, 61, died after Arran McPherson lost control of his Honda Civic in Montrose in December 2021.
McPherson, 22, admitted causing the death of Mrs Humphries by dangerous driving, and will be sentenced next month.
Mrs Humphries family said the grandmother was known as "Saint Doe."
They said in a statement: "Dolores was one of those rare people in life who had the capacity to make others feel good about themselves with her contagious enthusiasm for life, happiness and selflessness."
The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Mrs Humphries had left her home that evening to walk her dog.
Loud exhaust
McPherson was travelling at around 50mph when he lost control of the vehicle when it was going around a long sweeping bend in the road.
Prosecutor Alex Prentice KC said: "As the car crossed the grass verge and went back over the pavement, it struck Mrs Humphries with its near side causing her to be thrown a considerable distance.
Witnesses heard the Civic coming along the road and commented on the loud exhaust.
Mr Prentice added: "It was obvious to those witnesses that the accused was driving in excess of the speed limit."
Defence advocate Mark Stewart KC said: "He appreciates the gravity of the extreme loss that Mrs Humphries's family feel.
"He is fully aware that the outcome of this plea will be a custodial sentence."
McPherson will be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on 29 August.