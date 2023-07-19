Climate activists scale oil tanker in Grangemouth protest
A police operation has been launched to remove climate activists taking action at Grangemouth petrochemical plant.
Officers with climbing equipment moved in after several This Is Rigged protesters blocked the front gate and scaled oil tankers. They were removed and taken away in police vans.
This Is Rigged said activists had also occupied pipework inside the facility.
Ineos said production at the site near Falkirk was unaffected, but a tanker terminal had been shut as a precaution.
Police Scotland confirmed its officers were also deployed to a smaller demonstration at the oil terminal at Rothsay Dock, Clydebank.
This Is Rigged said in a statement posted on social media: "We are shutting down the oil industry in Scotland to demand that the Scottish government steps up and says no new oil, and implements a fair transition for workers."
They added: "We have no plans to stop."
The demonstrations came three days after Climate Camp Scotland activists "occupied" the Ineos gas power station, which powers the Grangemouth refinery.
Police Scotland said five people had been arrested following the protest.
Grangemouth pumps out about 2.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year, according to figures campaigners obtained from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa).
An Ineos spokesperson said emissions had declined by more than 40% since it bought the site in 2005.
They said: "We have a robust roadmap in place that will deliver on our commitments to be a net zero manufacturer by 2045.
"Our products and their applications are helping others to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions too."