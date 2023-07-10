Seventh SNP MP to step down at general election
- Published
John McNally, the SNP MP for Falkirk, is stepping down at the next general election.
The 72-year-old is the seventh SNP MP to announce they will not contest the next election, which is expected to be held in 2024.
Mr McNally, a former barber, was first elected to Westminster in 2015.
Last week Mhairi Black said she was stepping down as an MP partly because of Westminster's "toxic" working environment.
In a open letter to his constituents, Mr McNally said that after "some soul searching" he has decided to step down.
He added: "It's not a decision I have taken lightly, it has been a privilege to speak on behalf of such a vibrant community."
Former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has already announced he will be standing down.
Party colleagues Peter Grant, Angela Crawley, Douglas Chapman and Stewart Hosie are also set to quit.
In a statement released last week, Mhairi Black described Westminster as an "outdated, sexist and toxic" working environment.
The Paisley and Renfrewshire South MP cited safety concerns, social media abuse and unsociable hours as she explained her decision.