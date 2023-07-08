Driver flees after BMW smashes into lamp-posts and wall in Dundee
A driver crashed into two lamp-posts and a wall before fleeing the scene in Dundee, prompting a police probe.
Police Scotland said the collision happened at about 17:35 on Friday on the A923 Lochee Road near the junction with Lower Pleasance.
Two occupants abandoned the blue BMW 335d and left the scene - police are trying to trace them.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the crash has been urged to contact the police non-emergency line.
