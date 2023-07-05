Rewind music festival rapist jailed for 12 years
A man who raped a woman at a Scottish music festival has been jailed for 12 years.
Bruce Storie attacked his victim at Rewind Scotland at Scone Palace in Perth in July 2019.
She was one of two women the 54-year-old was earlier found guilty of physically and sexually abusing.
He was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow by Lord Mulholland after being convicted of 16 charges, including drugs offences.
Storie raped the woman at Rewind and at an address in Kinross, Perthshire, while she was asleep.
At the music festival, he grabbed the woman, shoved her to the ground and held her down during the sex assault.
The physical assaults involved Storie punching and slapping this victim as well as grabbing her throat and arms.
He also brandished a knife at her.
'Your conduct was disgraceful'
Jurors heard Storie forced her to sit naked and made degrading remarks about her appearance.
The other woman was earlier indecently assaulted by Storie elsewhere in Kinross.
She was spat on and bitten, had a "heated metal bar" pressed against her hand and was burned on the body with a lighter.
The crimes spanned between June 2008 and March 2020.
Sentencing, Lord Mulholland said he had "seriously considered" calling for a full risk assessment to be carried out on Storie, which could have lead to an Order for Lifelong Restriction being imposed.
He instead jailed Storie for 12 years.
The judge said: "Your conduct towards both of the women was disgraceful."
Storie was put on the sex offenders list and has been banned from contacting either victim for life.