Two men critically injured in M9 crash near Falkirk
Two men have been critically injured in a crash on the northbound M9 near Falkirk.
The incident, which involved a white Honda Civic, happened at about 21:10 on Thursday where the road merges with the M876.
The 20-year-old driver and his 18-year-old passenger were take to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Their conditions were described as critical but stable.
Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.
