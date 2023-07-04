Disgraced surgeon's patient meets Humza Yousaf after heckling protest
The former patient of a disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon has met Humza Yousaf privately, a week after heckling him at an SNP conference.
Theresa Mallett, 61, interrupted the party's independence convention in Dundee to demand a public inquiry into Prof Sam Eljamel.
The grandmother was left with life-changing injuries after undergoing botched surgery for sciatica.
The first minister said he welcomed the chance to listen to her experience.
Mr Yousaf left the podium to speak to Ms Mallett during the event in the Caird Hall and said he would meet her at her Glenrothes home.
Following the meeting on Monday, Ms Mallett said the first minister "appeared to be listening" to her concerns and would look into her health care "urgently."
She also said Mr Yousaf told her a public inquiry "was not off the table."
Ms Mallett said: "I reminded him that this wasn't just about me, this is about 117 patients failed by NHS Tayside.
"I have made it clear, in no uncertain terms, that it's a public inquiry that I want, the patients need, and the public must see.
"A public inquiry would get people under oath, to give evidence and find out who did what, and when.
"And to make sure it doesn't happen again."
In April, Health Secretary Michael Matheson launched an independent review of NHS Tayside in relation to the scandal.
But campaigners said that only a public inquiry will give them the answers they need.
Prof Eljamel, the former head of neurosurgery at NHS Tayside, harmed dozens of patients before he was suspended in 2013.
He was allowed to voluntarily remove himself from the General Medical Council's register and is now working as a surgeon in Libya.
Ms Mallett said she underwent the surgery to remove a nerve which was causing her sciatic pain, on 18 December 2012, but had been given no insight since into what went wrong.
She said: "By the end of our chat, Humza confirmed he would be writing to give me an update about the offer of help with my health conditions, and an update on my call for a public inquiry."
A Scottish government spokesperson said: "The first minister was happy to meet Theresa Mallett and welcomed the opportunity to listen to her experience of treatment by Prof Eljamel.
"We are considering what the best next steps would be, including an independent commission, to ensure patients and their families can have confidence that they have the answers they need on their own cases and questions about Prof Eljamel's practice."
The spokesperson said the Scottish government would follow up the meeting with a range of actions, including an update on the process that will be put in place to review the "understandable concerns former patients have."
Last year a damning report highlighted failures in how NHS Tayside oversaw the neurosurgeon who harmed patients for years.
NHS Tayside recently pledged to work with the Scottish government regarding "the next steps to support individual patients".