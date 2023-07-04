Bodybuilder jailed for supplying toxic fat-burning pills
- Published
A 32-year-old gym owner has been jailed for 37 months for culpably and recklessly supplying a diet pill which can be lethal to humans.
Jamie George is believed to have manufactured up to 10,000 pills a month containing dinitrophenol, or DNP.
It is understood to be the first conviction for supplying the substance in Scotland.
The bodybuilder, from Denny, previously admitted the offence at Stirling Sheriff Court.
DNP is highly toxic and not intended for human consumption.
An industrial chemical, it is sold illegally in diet pills as a fat-burning substance.
Users experience a metabolism boost, leading to weight loss, but taking even a few tablets can be fatal.
UK government legislation to reclassify DNP as a poison will come into effect in October.