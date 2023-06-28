Dundee East MP Stewart Hosie to stand down at next election
- Published
Dundee East MP and former SNP deputy leader Stewart Hosie has confirmed he will stand down at the next general election.
Mr Hosie, 60, said he made the decision after a "great deal of thought" and said serving his constituency had been the "greatest privilege" of his life.
He has served as an MP for Dundee East since 2005 and is currently the SNP's treasury spokesperson.
Mr Hosie was the SNP's deputy leader to Nicola Sturgeon from 2014 to 2016.
He was appointed to the treasury position, which he previously held from 2015 to 2017, in December by new SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.
Mr Hosie said: "I will, of course, remain an active member of the SNP and find other ways in which I can help further the cause of Scottish independence."