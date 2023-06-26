Man who poured fuel on pregnant woman in Dundee is jailed
A man who poured fuel on a pregnant woman and threatened to set her on fire has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.
Aaron Bell assaulted her at a house in Dundee. The High Court in Glasgow heard that he found the woman's ordeal funny.
The 33-year-old was convicted of five charges between 2016 and 2020.
Two other women were also abused by him at addresses in the city. Judge Tony Kelly said Bell had "systemically" preyed on all three woman.
He added: "One spoke of a terrifying ordeal at your hands.
"Amongst other things, you doused her in fuel threatening to set her on fire while she was heavily pregnant.
"For some reason, you saw humour in this conduct."
Terrifying nightmare
Bell was found guilty of assaulting and behaving in a threatening manner towards the first and second woman.
He was also convicted of controlling and abusive behaviour towards his third victim.
Jurors heard how Bell also strangled the first woman with a car seatbelt. His second victim was left with a serious nose injury after she was assaulted.
Bell assaulted the third woman and locked her in a house, forcing her to climb out of a window to escape.
He also took money out of her bank account, kept tabs on who she contacted and interfered with her mail.
The judge said: "Life with you must have been a constant, appalling and terrifying nightmare."
As well as his jail sentence, Bell was served with non-harassment orders which banned him from contacting the women for five years.