Historic steamship sets sail again after £750,000 restoration
One of Scotland's last remaining steamships has returned to service after three years following a £750,000 restoration project.
The 124-year-old Steamship Sir Walter Scott had not sailed since 2020 after cracks were discovered in its boilers.
The steamship set off on Wednesday on its first passenger sailing on Loch Katrine in the Trossachs since the restoration.
The restoration work involved replacing the two steam boilers and decking.
Other major structural repairs on the vessel were also carried out.
Members of the project team said they were "beyond delighted and so grateful" to everyone supported its fundraising appeal.
Prior to the restoration, the steamship carried thousands of visitors every year.
It was built in 1899 at William Denny & Bros in Dumbarton.
It was dismantled after trials and transported in sections by barge along the River Leven and Loch Lomond to Inversnaid.
Teams of horses pulled the steamship up the steep hills to Stronachlachar; where it was reconstructed and launched into Loch Katrine in 1900.