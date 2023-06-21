Bus destroyed by fire on road in Dundee
A Stagecoach bus has been destroyed by fire on a street in Dundee.
Emergency services were called to the blaze on Strathearn Road at about 14:30.
Police Scotland said road closures were in place on Strathern Road, Crawford Place, Fairfield Road and at Ralston Road.
A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue said there were no reported casualties and firefighters remained at the scene.
A Stagecoach East Scotland spokesperson said: "We can confirm that one of our vehicles was involved in an incident this afternoon.
"There are no reported injuries, and all passengers were safely evacuated from the vehicle.
"Safety is our number one priority, and we are currently investigating the circumstances involved."