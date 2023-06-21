Passengers evacuated as bus destroyed by fire in Dundee
Passengers have escaped without injury after a double-decker bus was destroyed by fire in Dundee.
Emergency services were called to the blaze on a Stagecoach bus on Strathearn Road at about 14:30.
The bus operator said all passengers were safely evacuated. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that there were no reported casualties.
A Stagecoach spokesperson said: "Safety is our priority and we are investigating the circumstances."
Police Scotland said road closures were in place on Strathern Road, Crawford Place, Fairfield Road and at Ralston Road.