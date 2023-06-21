Passengers evacuated as bus destroyed by fire in Dundee

Dundee bus fire
Emergency services were called to the blaze at about 14:30

Passengers have escaped without injury after a double-decker bus was destroyed by fire in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on a Stagecoach bus on Strathearn Road at about 14:30.

The bus operator said all passengers were safely evacuated. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that there were no reported casualties.

A Stagecoach spokesperson said: "Safety is our priority and we are investigating the circumstances."

Police Scotland said road closures were in place on Strathern Road, Crawford Place, Fairfield Road and at Ralston Road.

Stagecoach said all passengers were safely evacuated

