Man in court accused of killing Dundee taxi driver
- Published
A man has appeared in court accused of killing a Dundee taxi driver, by inflicting serious injuries on him almost a year before his death.
Prosecutors allege Steven Greig, 45, caused the death of Mark Ward by attacking him in Coupar Angus Road in Dundee in April last year.
Mr Ward died in Ninewells Hospital on 5 April this year.
Mr Greig made no plea or declaration during a hearing in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.
He is accused of seriously injuring Mr Ward by pushing him and causing him to fall and strike his head, then kicking him on the head.
It is alleged that Mr Ward was so seriously injured by Mr Greig that he died as a consequence.
Mr Greig was fully committed for trial and remanded in custody.