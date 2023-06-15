Man admits bottle attack on Dundee M&S worker
- Published
A man has admitted breaking into a Dundee supermarket and seriously injuring an employee by attacking him with a bottle.
Robert Gray, who has 88 previous convictions, left his victim unconscious as he raided the M&S Foodhall in Gallagher Retail Park.
A court was told Gray was on four bail orders at the time of the attack last October.
The 41-year-old will be sentenced at a later date.
Judge Lord Scott told Gray the persistence of the attack on his victim Scott Thompson, 47, was "pretty awful."
He said: "There is violence in your record, there are weapons, and what happened on this occasion does represent a significant escalation."
The court heard that Mr Thomson was working at a loading bay at about 04:00 when he heard the sound of glass being smashed at the rear of the store.
Advocate depute Richard Goddard KC said: "He went to investigate and saw the accused entering the shop through a broken window."
Mr Thomson called the police and told the intruder what he was doing but Gray continued with his break-in stating: "I'm coming through. I'm coming through."
The prosecutor said: "Upon entering the shop, the accused picked up a glass bottle and threw it at the complainer, which struck him on the head.
"He then armed himself with another glass bottle and began to struggle with the complainer."
During the struggle, Gray repeatedly hit his victim over the head with the glass bottle, resulting in him falling to the floor and passing out.
Mr Thompson suffered multiple skull fractures with internal bleeding in his head, along with fractures to his eye sockets, nose and cheek.
He spent more than a month in hospital and has been left with scarring.
Gray admitted assaulting Mr Thomson to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.
He also admitted breaking into the premises and stealing food and alcohol.
Sentence was deferred for the preparation of a background report.