Biker and passenger seriously injured in A9 crash near Dunkeld
- Published
A 59-year-old motorbike rider and his passenger have been seriously injured in a collision with a car on the A9 near Dunkeld.
The man and his female passenger, who is 54, were taken to hospital in Dundee following the crash, which happened at about 18:20 on Monday.
Police said the incident involved a silver Toyota Rav 4 and Honda Crossover motorbike.
The driver and passenger of the car were not injured.
The road was closed while crash investigations were carried out and fully reopened at about 20:10.
Sgt Brian McEwen said: "I would urge anyone who may have seen the vehicles involved prior to the incident, or who has any dashcam footage, to come forward."
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.