Two men in hospital after street altercation in Broughty Ferry
- Published
Two men have been taken to hospital following an altercation beside a health centre in Broughty Ferry.
Police were called to the incident outside the Broughty Ferry Health Centre at about 18:15 on Sunday.
Witnesses saw at least one man being treated for his injuries by police officers and passers-by in the health centre's car park.
Officers closed off surrounding streets for several hours following the incident.
The condition of the men, who are aged 20 and 25, is currently unknown.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said inquiries were continuing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.