'Heartbreaking decision' to close Perthshire boarding school
A Perthshire-based boarding school says it has made the "heartbreaking decision" to close this month after almost 100 years.
Kilgraston School in Bridge of Earn cited factors including loss of income from Covid lockdowns and a downturn in demand for boarding services.
The school, which was founded in 1930, currently has 217 pupils and 116 staff.
It said discussions were ongoing to make alternative arrangements for everyone affected.
The school's chairman of the board of trustees, Thomas Steuart Fothringham, confirmed the school will close permanently on 24 June.
He said the school had been left with no alternative but to close its doors.
He said: "The loss of income resulting from COVID-19 lockdowns; the effect of lengthy travel restrictions on the international boarding market; continuing decline in boarding demand generally; the resultant erosion of our cash reserves; and, finally, a number of pupil departures during the course of this year mean that we can no longer continue to trade responsibly beyond the end of this term."
Scottish Conservative Councillor David Illingworth, who represents the Almond and Earn ward, said the news was "desperately sad."
He said: "The school will be greatly missed by the wider Bridge of Earn community.
"The impact of losing 100 jobs will be significant and benefits to local businesses such as taxi firms and local shops were greatly-appreciated."