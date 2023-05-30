Man armed with 'rape kit' attacked woman in woods
A sex attacker was armed with a "rape kit" as he pounced on a woman in broad daylight, a court has heard.
Maximiliano Moreno grabbed the 20 year-old stranger from behind as she walked home from work last June.
The woman managed to struggle free during the attack in woods in Falkirk, despite Moreno putting his arm around her throat.
Restaurant worker Moreno, 21, admitted assaulting the woman with intent to rape.
He will be sentenced in July.
The High Court in Glasgow was told the terrified victim fled, but tried to capture photos of Moreno on her phone before alerting her family.
The court heard her mother went out in her car to try and find her daughter's attacker.
When she discovered him near the scene, Moreno threatened the woman with a knife.
Moreno also pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner, having a knife, and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
The hearing was told Moreno had been prowling the area in possession of a rucksack, which was later found in nearby bushes.
Prosecutor Angela Gray said it contained a "rape kit" consisting of cable ties, condoms, a pair of pliers, latex gloves and two scarves.
The hearing was told the victim was "visibly shaken" when spoken to by police.
Prosecutors have moved for a full risk assessment order to be carried on Moreno before his next court appearance.