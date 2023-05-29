Big Weekend: Lewis Capaldi tells crowd he's 'living childhood dream'
- Published
Lewis Capaldi told crowds in Dundee he was living his childhood dream as he brought the curtain down on BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend.
The Scottish singer was the headline act on Sunday - the third day of the festival held in Dundee's Camperdown park.
Capaldi, from Whitburn, West Lothian, said the experience was "emotional".
He joined acts such Niall Horan and the Jonas Brothers who performed over the weekend.
Speaking to the crowd, he said: "I'm having a bit of an emotional time up here.
"This is exactly what I dreamed of doing when I was like nine years old and I never thought that it would get to this scale or it would be this size or this many people would care but genuinely thank you all so much from the bottom of my heart."
"Its a honour to get to be up here and do this for and to headline a festival still is mental to me."
Capaldi's second album album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent became the fastest selling album of the year this week, over 95,000 units in the seven days after its release.
The singer bet off competition from Ed Sheeran to reach the number one spot. The pair co-wrote the song Pointless which features in the album.
His first album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, sold more than any other in the UK in 2019 and it would go on to be the biggest seller in 2020 as well.
"It means a lot, and genuinely if I can be sincere here, it means the world," he said reacting to the news.
"Just because a singer has a first album that does well doesn't necessarily mean that the second record is going to do anything. I feel a lot of it is to do with the support from where I'm from."
During his set the singer also paid tribute to his auntie, Pat, who he described as a "battle-axe" before performing his hit, Before You Go which was written about her.
Around 80,000 revellers attended the festival over the three days.
On Saturday, technical difficulties prevented band Thirty Second to Mars being able to perform. The five-piece, featuring Jared Leto, returned to perform on Sunday.
Despite this, the event has been dubbed a success with Radio 1 DJ, Greg James calling it an "amazing weekend".