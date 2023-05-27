Body found at Loch Rannoch after man went missing on camping trip
A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing while on a camping trip in Highland Perthshire.
Reece Rodger, from Fife, was last seen in the Kinloch Rannoch area at 23:30 on Saturday 18 March.
He had been camping on the shore of Loch Rannoch with friends, who believed he had gone to bed.
Police confirmed a man's body was found on the north shore of the loch at about 10:45 on Saturday. Mr Rodger's family have been informed.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.