Woman in court over fatal motorbike crash in Angus
- Published
A 45-year-old woman has appeared at an Angus court accused of causing the death of a Brechin biker by careless driving.
Angela Addis appeared in private at Forfar Sheriff Court in connection with the death of Jon Marsh on the B961 near Monikie.
The 48-year-old died at the scene of the crash last November.
Ms Addis, who is from Dundee, made no plea and was released on bail. The case was continued for further examination.
More than 100 bikers escorted Mr Marsh's coffin to his funeral near Arbroath last December.