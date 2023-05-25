Perthshire puppy farmer banned from keeping animals over neglect
- Published
A Perthshire puppy farmer who kept dozens of animals in squalid conditions has been banned from keeping animals for five years.
Daanyall Chowdhury was also ordered to complete 90 hours of unpaid work after admitting three counts of neglect.
Over 60 dogs, cats and puppies were rescued from a rural cottage in Glenalmond in October 2020 during a joint raid by police and the SSPCA.
Many of the rescued dogs were pregnant at the time.
The 30-year-old Manchester-based businessman previously admitted three breaches of the Animal Health and Welfare Act.
He will also be placed under supervision for a year.
Tiegan Walker, a professional dog walker, worked at the puppy farm for one afternoon before leaving "in tears".
She had answered an advert on Gumtree looking for someone to care for the animals.
Upon arrival at the house she quickly realised something was wrong.
Tiegan told the BBC: "All of the females were allowed to stay in the house but all of the males were out the back.
"The ones that were pregnant were allowed in the house and they were all put in separate rooms.
"Some of the rooms weren't big enough for them to even move around."
Tiegan claims parvovirus had swept through the litters of puppies, killing dozens.
The disease is spread from dog to dog via direct or indirect contact with their faeces.
It is lethal for dogs who have not been vaccinated against the infection.
"There were puppies that had parvovirus which is another thing," she said.
"With breeders who have puppies you would take them straight to a vet to get this injection and they never had it.
"So a lot of them had parvo and died and it was just really poor conditions.
"I ended up having nightmares for weeks because it was so horrible."
A second worker spoke exclusively to the BBC but asked to remain anonymous.
He stayed at the cottage in Glenalmond for many months and claims he was not paid.
With no money and living in a rural location he was unfamiliar with, the worker said he felt stuck in the situation.
He also claimed to have buried many puppies that did not survive.
"A lot of puppies died," he said.
"I buried a lot of puppies myself, dogs too.
"Because when you are alone, and I am not a vet, sometimes you don't notice but some of them got sick and they died.
"A lot of puppies died because it was cold. I didn't really know how to take care of puppies."
He also believes the female dogs suffered from overbreeding which caused problems with their litters.
At Perth Sheriff Court, Chowdhury admitted causing the animals psychological distress, unnecessary suffering and exposing them to unhygienic conditions.
During the raid at the farm, 33 dogs, 17 puppies and 15 cats were rescued.
Many had been locked in makeshift kennels at the back of the cottage while others were kept in poor conditions indoors.
The puppy farm boss admitted exposing animals to loose electrical cables, unhygienic conditions and failing to provide them with adequate water, ventilation and light.
One Bengal cat named Bella had to be euthanised after being found with respiratory problems, neurological diseases and eye conditions.
Some dogs were discovered with infected wounds, eczema, overgrown nails and skin disease.
Sheriff Garry Sutherland told Chowdhury that "the animals' suffering was terrible and unnecessary."