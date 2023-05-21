Football club 'overwhelmed' by support after pitch fire
- Published
Bosses at a football club whose pitch was set on fire by vandals have said they have been overwhelmed by support.
East of Scotland league side Dunipace FC face a bill of up to £300,000 to repair the artificial surface at Westfield Park in Denny, near Falkirk.
A crowdfunder set up on behalf of the club has already raised about £10,000.
Police Scotland are treating Friday evening's blaze as wilful fireraising and have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.
In a statement posted on social media, the club thanked its supporters.
It said: "Yesterday was one of the toughest days we've faced as a club after the widely reported fire at Westfield that caused massive damage to the pitch.
"While we know there's a long road ahead before we get things back to the way they were, the support we've received from the local community, Scottish football, and the wider football family has been nothing short of overwhelming.
"The club has received messages from around the world and it has been difficult to comprehend just how far-reaching this has become; while the people of Denny and Dunipace have rallied around the club in a way that makes you proud to be from the town."
Other clubs in the Falkirk area have offered their facilities to Dunipace FC to allow matches to go ahead.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "This fire caused a significant amount of damage and will have a substantial impact on the club and surrounding community.
"We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the fire, or anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously, to get in touch."