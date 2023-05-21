Ex-Nando's worker gets payout over 'melted' skin accident
A woman whose skin was "melted" by industrial cleaning fluid while working in a Nando's restaurant has received a compensation payout from the company.
Mairi Espie, 21, claimed she was not provided with PPE when emptying a container of detergent during a shift at the Nethergate branch in Dundee.
The liquid splashed onto her jeans and severely burned her right thigh.
Nando's had denied the claim but has now agreed to pay an undisclosed sum of damages.
University graduate Ms Espie launched a legal action against the restaurant chain after the accident while changing dishwater detergent in December 2019.
Following confirmation of the damages payout, she said: "It shouldn't have needed to go as far as a legal action but at the same time I also shouldn't have been burned in the first place.
"This was never about the money for me, just recognition, because at the time it felt like people didn't believe it was that bad or anything was wrong."
**Warning: This article contains graphic imagery**
Ms Espie, from Dundee, was left with a three-inch sore after detergent from an old dishwasher bottle splashed on her and soaked through her jeans.
She required specialist washing treatment at A&E to remove the detergent and has a permanent scar.
Ms Espie said: "I'm glad things are over now and I can just focus on getting on with things."
She added: "To be fair to Nando's, I think they've now done the right thing - they settled the case pretty quickly, the staff have been supportive and the issues that led to me getting hurt seem to have been addressed now so hopefully it means others will be safe too."
Simon Hammond, of legal firm Digby Brown, added: "We are happy to have helped Mairi get the recognition she wanted.
"We hope this will remind employers to not be complacent on staff safety."