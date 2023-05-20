Motorcyclist, 63, killed in car crash on A9 near Auchterarder
A 63-year-old man has died after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a car on the A9 in Perth and Kinross.
The accident happened near Auchterarder at about 23:30 on Friday.
The biker, who was riding a Triumph Tiger, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed but he has so far not been named by police.
The driver of the Skoda Superb was taken to Ninewells Hospital, and two passengers were taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment.
Sgt William Strachan, from Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened. Sadly, the male motorcyclist died and our thoughts are with his family and friends.
"I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.
"The road reopened at 6.35am on Saturday, 20 May. I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this serious collision."