Vandals crash car into BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend site in Dundee
- Published
Related Topics
Police are hunting vandals who used a car to damage fencing at the site of the BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend in Dundee.
Officers said a car was crashed into a gate at Camperdown Park between Monday and Wednesday. It was later found burned out in the park.
The fencing was extensively damaged but has since been repaired. Police have appealed for anyone who saw a red Volkswagen Golf in the area.
The BBC Radio One Big Weekend takes place between 26 and 28 May.
Lewis Capaldi, The 1975, Wet Leg, and Arlo Parks are among the acts performing at the festival.
Police said the damage would have a "significant financial impact" on the event organisers.