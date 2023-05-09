Musician Lewis Brodie who raped sleeping girl at party jailed
- Published
A musician who raped two women and a girl has been jailed for eight years.
Lewis Brodie, 28, attacked his victims at locations in Dundee between 2010 and 2019 - this included the rape of a 15-year-old while she was asleep at a house party.
Another attack took place after the woman withdrew consent when she and Brodie were having sex.
Brodie, of Monifieth, Angus, pled not guilty but was convicted of three counts of rape in April.
He sang and played guitar for the Dundee-based heavy mental band Weight of Atlas.
Speaking during sentencing at the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Ericht said: "Your attacks had a profound and detrimental effect on your victims.
"Your victims deserve to be commended in coming forward to give evidence against you."
The judge said only a "substantial custodial sentence" was appropriate.
Brodie was also placed on the sex offenders register.
During the trial held at the High Court in Dundee, jurors heard the first attack took place at a house party in Broughty Ferry in May 2010.
Brodie also raped a woman in February 2019 at a house in Dundee's Dens Road.
He started having consensual sex with the woman but she later withdrew her consent. He then repeatedly tried to kiss her before raping her.
The third attack took place in September 2019.
Defence advocate Gordon Jackson KC told Lord Ericht that his client still maintained his innocence.
He added: "He has a strong family support network who have been helping him. He is engaged to a partner who is standing by him."
Mr Jackson told the court that Brodie's mental health has also suffered causing his client to be put on medication, he added the musician has been living as a "virtual recluse".