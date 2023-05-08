Missing hillwalker John Gardiner found safe and well
A hillwalker has been found safe and well after he was reported missing in Perth and Kinross.
A search was launched for John Gardiner after he failed to return from a walk on Saturday.
The 32-year-old had earlier climbed Carn Nan Gabhar, north east of Blair Atholl.
Police Scotland said on Monday he had been traced, and thanked all those who had shared their appeal for information.
Volunteers from Tayside Mountain Rescue and the RAF Mountain Rescue Support Service took part in the search operation.
