Police name father-of-two killed in Porsche crash
A father-of-two who died after he was involved in a crash while driving a Porsche in Perth and Kinross has been named by police.
John Carswell Jr, 47, was critically injured on the B954 between Alyth and Meigle at about 17:00 on 29 April.
Officers said Mr Carswell, who was driving a grey 911 Carrera, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A week on from the tragedy, his family said they had been overwhelmed with support.
In a statement released through Police Scotland they said: "John was a well-known businessman in Arbroath.
"Away from work, he was an accomplished cyclist, boating was also a keen pursuit, as was scuba diving.
"In later years, he took up kayaking and enjoyed many tours of Scotland's lochs and rivers with family and friends."
They added Mr Carswell was also passionate about motoring and enjoyed restoring a number of classic cars.
'Very distressing'
He is survived by his parents, sister Tracey, brother Stuart and his two young daughters.
Sgt David Farr said: "Our thoughts are with John's family and friends at this very distressing time.
"Officers have been carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash and I would like to thank everyone for their help in responding to our earlier appeal."
He urged anyone with information or relevant dash cam footage to come forward.
Police previously said no other vehicles were involved in the incident.