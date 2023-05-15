'I lost my leg to cancer, now I want to be a nurse'
A 25-year-old mother who had her leg amputated wants to become a cancer nurse to help others in her position.
Chantelle Cox was born with a rare genetic condition called neurofibromatosis and had her right leg amputated in January as a result of cancer.
She has had to learn to walk again with a prosthetic limb.
But Chantelle, from Dundee, said she is now the "happiest she's ever been" as she is no longer in constant pain.
She has been supported by her family, including partner Jack George and two-year-old son Harry.
Doctors recommended amputation as the best treatment option, as chemotherapy and radiotherapy were ruled out.
Chantelle said her "world came crashing down" after being told she had a very rare cancer known as malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumour.
She told BBC Radio Scotland's Mornings programme: "I was always told it won't go to cancer, it's so rare for this condition to turn to cancer, only 3% of people.
"I thought, that's it, my life is over.
"I wasn't going to be able to run after my little boy, I just saw all the negative sides to it."
But with encouragement from her mother, Chantelle began to change her attitude.
She said: "My mum said, no it's a good thing, you'll be cancer-free. She was giving me positive thoughts.
"When I woke up, it was so weird, I could still feel my leg. I couldn't even look at it for the first two days.
"But now, I've definitely come to terms with losing my leg."
Chantelle said she was encouraged by being an inspiration to others in a similar position.
She said: "It's really good knowing I'm actually helping people.
"People see my videos or photos and say I've given them inspiration.
"Right now, I'm the happiest I've been. I'm no longer in pain 24/7. I would wake up in pain, and go to sleep in pain.
"I'm just excited to start living my life and saying to people, I'm different, but look what I'm achieving."
Chantelle said that she has always wanted to be a nurse but was not sure which area of the profession to pursue.
She said: "Now I want to do oncology. I think I will be able to use my experience to help other cancer patients because I understand what they are going through.
"I'm doing amazing, it's the best I've been in a long, long time. I wouldn't go back.
"If they turned round and said to me they've fixed my leg, you can have it back - I wouldn't, no way."