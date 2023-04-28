Pair admit killing man in botched robbery in Dundee
- Published
Two men who killed a father-of-two during a botched robbery have been warned to expect long prison sentences.
Thomas Henderson and Michael King killed Lee Small in September 2021 after gaining entry to his Dundee flat by pretending they wanted to buy drugs.
A court was told Henderson stabbed Mr Small in the neck severing both his jugular vein and his carotid artery.
Henderson admitted a charge of murder and King admitted culpable homicide at the High Court in Dundee.
Lord Mulholland deferred sentence and told both men: "Be under no illusion what is coming your way. You will both be given very lengthy sentences.
"You pled guilty to taking the life of another person. You have given a life sentence to his parents, sisters and sons."
The court heard the incident lasted as little as 30 seconds before the pair fled the property in Ballindean Terrace.
They were spotted disposing of the knife and their bloody clothing in a wheelie bin and nearby garden.
Shadow boxing
When he was detained by police, King said: "I'm not going down for this. I'll tell you who did this.
"I'll take you to the knife. He wrapped something round the handle and his fingerprints will be on the blade."
He told officers that they plotted to rob Mr Small because they knew he kept money and pills in open view, and that they had been "excited" beforehand.
Advocate depute Chris Fyffe told the court that CCTV was recovered which showed the duo walking to Mr Small's flat and stopping outside shops.
He said: "Both men were shadow boxing as if they were preparing for a physical altercation."
The prosecutor said both accused were seen running away from the flat about three minutes later.
He said neither of the accused called for an ambulance and both made efforts to cover their tracks by disposing of their blood-soaked clothing.