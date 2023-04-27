Man, 35, dies in crash with car and bus in Dundee
A 35-year-old man has died in a crash between a car and a bus in Dundee.
The incident happened at about 16:30 on Riverside Drive.
The man driving an Alfa Romeo was taken to the city's Ninewells Hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later. There were no reports of any other serious injuries.
Police Scotland said that inquiries were ongoing and urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the force.
Sgt Gordon Dickson added: "l would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.
"We are particularly keen to trace any drivers who may have seen the red Alfa Romeo travelling from the Tay Road Bridge before the collision."