Woman charged in connection with fatal Angus motorcycle crash
A 44-year-old woman has been charged in connection with a fatal road collision in Angus last year.
Motorcyclist Jon Marsh, 48, from Brechin, died at the scene of the crash on the B961 near Monikie in November.
No-one else was injured in the incident, which closed the road for almost seven hours while a police investigation was carried out.
More than 100 bikers escorted Mr Marsh's coffin to his funeral near Arbroath last December.