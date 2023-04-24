Ospreys return to Perthshire electricity substation platform
Two resident ospreys have returned from Africa to their purpose-built nesting platform at a Perthshire electricity substation.
The birds, named Harry and Flora by pupils from nearby Meigle Primary School, returned to Alyth after migrating south for the winter.
Flora was spotted first in early April and was joined by Harry a few days later.
The ospreys can be watched via a live video feed.
The channel attracted more than 2,000 subscribers last year.
Harry and Flora previously reared three healthy chicks, called Rowan, Holly, and Bonnie.
The team at the Scottish and Southern Electricity Network (SSEN) substation said they were hopeful for more chicks this year.
There have been 17 osprey chicks successfully reared from the platform since it was built in 2014.
The platform was built as an alternative home for the ospreys after the birds were spotted nesting at the top of one of SSEN Transmission's 48-metre-high electricity towers.
SSEN Transmission consents and environment manager Ewan Jelly said: "They are firm favourites with the teams here working on the Alyth substation project, and it's a real joy seeing them return to the nest and take to the skies as they hunt for fish in the nearby rivers and lochs.
"As ever we'll continue to observe the birds closely to check on their progress and monitor for any signs of distress, and we look forward to hopefully welcoming more chicks again later this year."