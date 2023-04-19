First community-owned library built in generations opens in Strathblane
- Published
The first community-owned public library to be built in Scotland for generations has opened in Strathblane.
The Thomas Graham Community Library, which was partly financed by crowdfunding, is part of a £1m hub that includes meeting and social facilities.
Almost 300 local families invested, with the majority of funding coming from local businessman Angus Graham.
The library was named after his great, great uncle Thomas, a renowned 19th Century professor of chemistry.
Mr Graham officially opened the library, before welcoming its first visitors - the library's oldest member Agnes Lyness, 95, and one of its youngest, three-year-old Ruairidh Balfour.
The building is owned and operated by a subsidiary of Strathblane Community Development Trust (SCTD) and the library is leased and operated by Stirling Council.
Cllr Gerry McGarvey, convenor of Stirling Council's community wellbeing and housing committee, said: "This ground-breaking partnership has resulted in the first community-owned public library to be built in Scotland in living memory.
"Local government finances are facing a time of constraint, but this innovative collaboration between the council and local community provides a solution that gives our libraries a bright future."