Family awarded £1m for man's fatal fall at Longannet power station
- Published
The family of grandfather who died after falling almost 30 feet from a platform at Longannet power station has received £1m in damages.
Gary Robertson, from Cowdenbeath, died from serious injuries in 2019 when working at the decommissioned power station.
Demolition firm Brown and Mason were previously fined £5,000 after bosses admitted health and safety failings.
The £1m award follows the settlement of a subsequent civil action.
Brown and Mason were fined £5,000 after a criminal prosecution at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
The criminal case fine would have been £100,000 but it was reduced by a sheriff after company bosses claimed they had no assets to pay more.
Mr Robertson's widow Karen said: "Something is clearly wrong with sentencing guidelines because a £5,000 fine is disgusting - Gary's funeral even cost more than that.
"We need to make sure the laws designed to hold people accountable can't be manipulated to let those responsible escape justice."
Mr Robertson, 55, was part of a workforce which was preparing the derelict power station for demolition.
He was with a colleague when he fell after a metal grating panel on a pipe bridge platform gave way.
Mr Robertson remained conscious after the fall but suffered a fatal cardiac arrest a short time later.
'Provided answers'
The couple had been together for 38 years and had two children and three grandchildren.
Recalling her last conversation that day with her husband, Mrs Robertson said: "I was baking for a charity bake sale and he joked to remember to bring some goodies home.
"That was the last time we spoke. Just a normal conversation.
"But you obviously don't ever expect anything bad to happen because your man shouldn't go to work and not come home."
Mrs Robertson said she had still to receive an apology from the company.
She said: "The first thing Gary's employers sent to me wasn't a sympathy card or a phone call - it was his P45.
"We were told that because it was a health and safety prosecution we weren't even allowed to provide a family statement (in court) talking about the impact of Gary's loss."
Innes Laing, partner at Digby Brown Solicitors in Kirkcaldy, said: "No amount of compensation will ever come close to filling the void left behind by a loved one.
"But I know that for Karen and her family, their civil action at least provided answers, recognition and a way to hold those responsible to account in a way that was right to them."
Brown and Mason have been contacted for comment.