Hillwalker missing in Trossachs found dead
- Published
A man who went missing while hiking in the Trossachs has been found dead, police have confirmed.
Patrick Allan Munroe, who was in his early 30s, left the Pine Trees Leisure Park campsite at Tyndrum, Stirling, on 6 April.
He reached the summits of Ben Oss and Ben Lui before walking along the ridge to Ben A'Cleibh.
Police said the body of a man had been found in the Tyndrum area about 11:00 on Thursday.
Officers added Mr Monroe's family had been informed.
A force spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.