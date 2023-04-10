Teenager charged in connection with Perth death

policeSTUART COWPER
The street was sealed off following the incident in Perth on Saturday

A teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Perth.

Officers were called to a report of a man being seriously injured on South Methven Street at around 21:40 on Saturday.

The 20-year-old, who has not been named, died a short time later.

An 18-year-old man has been charged and is expected to appear before Perth Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Police Scotland said a 17-year-old man was also arrested but he has been released pending further inquiries.

