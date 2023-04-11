Man fatally injured in Perth named as Cameron Rae
A 20-year-old man who died after he was found injured on a street in Perth has been named as Cameron Rae.
Officers were called to a report of a man being seriously injured on South Methven Street at around 21:40 on Saturday.
Mr Rae, who was from the local area, died a short time later.
Police said an 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death and is expected to appear before Perth Sheriff Court later.
A 17-year-old man was also arrested but he has been released pending further inquiries.