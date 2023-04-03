Scots woman dies in Turkey during gastric band op

Shannon Bowe
Shannon Bowe died in Turkey on Saturday

A woman from Falkirk has died while undergoing gastric band surgery in Turkey.

Shannon Bowe died during the procedure, where a band is used to reduce the size of the stomach, on Saturday.

Tributes have been paid to the 28-year-old, who lived in Denny, on social media.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said they were supporting the family of a British national who died in Turkey.

Shannon's boyfriend, Ross Stirling, has led tributes on Facebook. He wrote: "Sleep tight my angel, love you forever and always."

Another friend wrote: "No words, absolutely devastated. Life is so cruel. You will be forever in our hearts Shannon Bowe."

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said: "We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities."

