Murder inquiry after death of woman, 74, in Fishcross
- Published
Police have launched a murder inquiry after the death of a 74-year-old woman in a Clackmannanshire village.
Emergency services were called to a house in the Engine Green area of Fishcross at about 07:35 GMT on Sunday.
Police Scotland said that following a post-mortem examination, detectives had launched the murder investigation.
A force spokesperson said officers were "pursuing a positive line of inquiry" and residents should expect an increased police presence in the area.