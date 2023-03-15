Dream wedding 'ripped away' after castle closure
- Published
Couples have told the BBC of their heartbreak and frustration following the shock closure of their dream wedding venue.
Owners of Airth Castle Hotel, near Falkirk, ceased trading earlier this week after the business went into administration - meaning some are scrambling to find a new wedding venue with months to spare.
'Blind panic'
Shona and her fiancé Linn live in Stirling and had booked their wedding at Airth Castle for this September. Both were shocked by the news of its closure.
Shona, 30, said: "I was completely oblivious to it until I got a phone call from my mum last night telling me the hotel was in liquidation.
"There was nothing on their website but I saw the news reports. I scrolled through my emails to see if I'd missed anything but there was absolutely nothing."
The couple initially paid a £500 deposit, but decided to wait until just before the wedding to pay the balance.
"We're just in a blind panic," she said. "My partner is Swedish and we have half of Stockholm coming over to Scotland for that date.
"So we're stuck to that date because we have people coming over and all of our vendors are for then too."
The operating company, which does not own the hotel, blamed the Covid pandemic and soaring energy bills for the closure.
It was incorporated in 2004 to trade as Airth Castle Hotel & Spa, and was successful and profitable throughout its 18 years of trading.
A spokesperson said 26 full-time staff would be made redundant, as well as a number of part-time staff.
Meanwhile the owners of the 18th Century property, Airth Castle Limited, said the hotel would not be sold as a result of the operating company's insolvency.
Shona and Linn said the outdoor space and the landscape had made the venue a "dream setting" - and now they would have to "heavily compromise".
They are looking at alternative venues with months left to go, but said they are struggling to find an available space for their date.
"We had everything planned for our wedding and it was going smoothly," said Shona.
"We'd booked our honeymoon and everything was just fine and then our wedding venue just doesn't exist anymore.
"For me it's not about the loss of the venue, it's more about how we've been treated."
'We don't have money to fling about'
Heather Russell from Falkirk was looking forward to her wedding at the hotel in August.
She told BBC Scotland she was "heartbroken" that "someone we put our trust in could let us down and do this to us".
"I wouldn't trust Airth Castle now," she said. "Considering everything's been done for our date, it's just a complete mess that now things are going to have to be changed.
"If we can't get that date then that's everything out of the window, and it's not the same as what you had your heart set on."
Heather has paid £250 towards a deposit and claims she has been told to seek a refund through the liquidators.
"That could take a while and people don't have that kind of money to fling about," she said.
"I've paid my deposit but I've also paid other people who are taking part in the wedding and I could lose quite a lot. I'm absolutely gutted."
She added: "I always dreamed of that princess castle and now it's been ripped away."
'I burst out crying'
Lianna Mckee, from Livingston, said she is struggling to book an alternative venue despite her wedding being planned for September 2024.
"I burst out crying when I found out," said the 26-year-old.
"Everyone is being so helpful but I contacted 30 venues and only five of them could accommodate our date and numbers within our budget - and that's more than a year out.
"They're also nothing like Airth or what we wanted for our big day.
"I really feel for the brides who have their weddings sooner."
Lianna said she spoke to one wedding coordinator who suggested the venue could reopen in July under a new company.
"But there's no information about anything, so why would anybody trust that that's actually the case?" she said.
Advice Direct Scotland has issued information to consumers with holidays or weddings booked at the venue, as well as those facing redundancy.
A spokesman said: "If the booking was made as part of a package, or through a third-party travel agent or company, you should contact them in the first instance to see what measures are in place.
"Those who paid with a debit card can make a chargeback claim to their card provider.
"If you made the purchase on a credit card for over the value of £100, you could make a claim to your card provider using Section 75 of the Consumer Credit Act.
"Those unable to claim back through Section 75 or chargeback could look out for more information from the administrator handling the liquidation."
He said those concerned about redundancies should contact one of their specialist advisors or read their guide to redundancy.